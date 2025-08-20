Troop 22176 recently went to Safety City! They attended a class on fire safety, as well as bike safety. Afterwards, the girls then donated cookies to their local first responders.

Girl Scouts provide valuable benefits beyond camping and cookie sales by promoting friendships and mentorship, empowering young women to become capable leaders in their communities.

The programs help girls develop essential life skills like leadership, teamwork and problem-solving while community service fosters social responsibility and empathy. The outdoor activities encourage physical fitness and a love for nature.

By earning badges, girls build confidence and resilience as they achieve personal goals.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.