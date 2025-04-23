As a former educator for 36 years, I know the passion and dedication it takes to teach for 35 years, which is the legacy of Lea Ann Wright.

Lea Ann has taught for 25 of her 35 years at Grace Christian Academy, their longest-term educator.

Lea Ann’s parents instilled in her repeatedly that everyone needs a purpose in life. Like most young people, Lea Ann set out on multiple paths before finding that purpose in the field of education. Dentistry was her first vocation choice, but she quickly decided to change course. Her next choice was to declare a major in speech and audiology because speech classes had benefitted her brother, but again, this choice was unsettling.

Knowing she was destined to make an impact in others’ lives, Lea Ann changed her major to special education. Her thoughts: “I always loved my elementary teachers and the fun we had in class. I thought that helping students who really had a struggle in learning to read would really be a great way to make a helpful impact in others’ lives.”

Once again not settled on her long-term plan in special education, but finding the love of teaching reading to be her passion, Lea Ann decided teaching first grade was her true purpose. She earned an endorsement in regular education K-8, and became a first-grade teacher, saying, “I feel that the impact a first-grade teacher has on their students can set the tone for the following years and seeing your first graders graduate from high school is a great feeling!”

While Lea Ann was first motivated to start her journey in speech because the teachers in her brother’s speech class helped him, it was her first-grade teacher, Mrs. Trotter, who had a major impact. “I wanted to be just like her!” reflects Lea Ann. She also recalls how her family repeats her belief that she is molding minds. Lea Ann says, “I love teaching in a Christian school because I get to teach Bible each day and help direct them toward life in a biblical way – molding minds of a first grader is a never-ending process.”

As with most dedicated teachers, yet contrary to an unfair belief about the profession’s free time, Lea Ann has experienced the challenge of balancing family life with her ministry/purpose as a teacher. She admits, “I feel my purpose in life was to help students to read and reach their full potential in life as a reader and that can be hard to balance with family life.” She credits her husband’s support and the Lord’s help in finding that balance.

When reflecting on her favorite past time, Lea Ann says it is to do nothing and not follow a schedule. Mainly because teaching has lots of puzzle pieces that make up the educational duties, the teacher never knows what the day will bring – causing teachers to multitask all day.

At 35 years of teaching, Lea Ann is not finished. She envisions her life much as it is now – full of grace, mercy, purpose and family with the added joy of being a grandparent.

