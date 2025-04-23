This year, Pellissippi State proudly celebrates the 10th anniversary of Career Magnet Academy, located on our Strawberry Plains campus. For the past decade, CMA has provided students with a unique opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and an associate degree – equipping them for success in college, career and beyond. We are honored to be part of this partnership that continues to shape the future of education our area.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.