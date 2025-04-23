I am star struck! Not by a famous actor or actress but by an 11-year phenom named Maggie Lamb.

Maggie is currently playing the role of young Dolly Parton in the play From the Heart – The Life and Music of Dolly Parton, presented multiple times daily at Dollywood.

Maggie started acting classes at Knoxville Children’s Theater when she was 6. At 9, she earned her first role as Annie in Magic Treehouse Pirates Past Noon. Since her first role, Maggie has performed in Tinkerbell, Aladdin Jr., Magic Treehouse: Dinosaurs Before Dark, as Chip in Beauty and the Beast Jr. and a most recent role of Gretchen Weiners in Mean Girls Jr.

Maggie played young Mary and Tommy in It’s a Wonderful Life at Gibbs High School and was young Anna in Frozen Jr in a Broadway Center for the Arts’ musical.

Being Dolly is the pinnacle of success for this young performer. Maggie says of the journey to being Dolly: “I’ve always liked singing and theater. I liked watching shows at Dollywood and have wanted to be in one for a long time. We kept an eye out for auditions. The third time was a charm! Getting the role literally caused tears of joy!”

Of her experience playing Dolly this spring, Maggie says: “I still can’t believe I made it to Dollywood. The cast and crew are all amazing people who have been ready to help and encourage you when you need it.”

Oh, and acting is not all Maggie does during her waking hours. Besides being an excellent student at Gibbs Elementary, Maggie participates in Girl Scouts, 4-H and piano lessons.

What does her future hold? Maggie plans to continue pursuing acting roles, making a career out of theatre. I, for one among many, will continue to be a super fan and a bit star struck by this beautiful soul.

