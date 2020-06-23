Langstons are fourth generation leadership for Calloway Oil

Trenton and Julia Langston of Knoxville have been named vice presidents of Calloway Oil Co., an Exxon, Gulf, and unbranded fuel company based in Maryville and operator of 23 E-Z Stop Food Marts.

Tommy Hunt, president and co-owner of Calloway Oil and EZ Stop Food Marts with Carol Calloway Hunt, said, “I am excited both as a business owner and a father to welcome Julia and Trenton to the company.

“Both bring experience in marketing, consumer products and prepared foods, as well as years working with larger organizations and with companies that supply our businesses. With my daughter and son-in-law on board, this is now a company that celebrates four-generations of family leadership.”

Julia Langston says she has always been part of the Calloway/E-Z Stop family. “It started when I was 15, and my dad would drive me to work in the summers. I worked summers during high school and college and then worked fulltime for a year after my undergraduate degree before beginning my MBA program, doing payroll.”

After finishing her master’s, Julia moved to Dallas to work as a management trainee with Crossmark, a sales and marketing services company in the consumer goods and services industry. She held multiple positions before joining Mars Wrigley.

There she started on the convenience team as retail manager in the Central South. “One of my roles was calling on HT Hackney before moving to the Kroger team. After 10 years working in the industry, I followed what has always been my dream and joined the family business.”

Trenton Langston grew up in Smithfield, North Carolina, and went to Wake Forest for his undergraduate and graduate degrees. He also went to Dallas as a management trainee with Crossmark. He later worked with Rug Doctor and FreshOne before joining Radio Systems Corp. in Knoxville. Trenton worked on the SportDOG and PetSafe Brands for three years before the move to Calloway.

“My background is in sales, marketing and consumer goods, which will be a good foundation in this new opportunity,” says Trenton. “I am excited to come to this great company. For Tommy and the Calloway family to trust this 60-year legacy to Julia and me is also a very humbling experience.”

Both Julia and Trenton say the team at Calloway is making the transition easy. “We are lucky to have a great team of people here at Calloway and E-Z Stop to help guide us into the future,” says Trenton. “They know the family legacy and bring a wealth of knowledge that will help us navigate as we build the company for long term growth.”

Calloway Oil and E-Z Stop is a distributor of Exxon and Gulf products in eight east Tennessee counties, with annual sales in excess of $100 million. E-Z Stop Food Marts operates 23 stores in eight east Tennessee counties. The combined operation has 220 employees.

Calloway Oil was founded by Hugh and Helen Calloway along with her father, Bruford Everett “B.E.” Mills, in 1957.