ESPN exec gets WBHOF post

Carol Stiff is the new board president of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame board of directors, replacing Danielle Donehew whose three-year term ended on June 13. Stiff will serve in this new position on the board for the next two years. Stiff is vice president for programming and acquisitions for ESPN, which has broadcast the NCAA women’s basketball tournament since 1996. She graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and in 1989 with a master’s degree in human performance/physical education. The WBHOF board of directors serves as the selection committee in determining which individuals will be inducted each year and which groups will be honored as “Trailblazers of the Game.” Info here.

Mayor Indya Kincannon will select the city’s next poet laureate, who will serve for one year with an optional one-year renewal and paid a $3,000 annual honorarium. Nominees must be legal residents of Knoxville or work in Knoxville, be 18 or older, and have had at least one book of poetry published (or an equivalent body of work). Get full details here.

Smithwood residents of city ward 34 will vote at Central High School, 5321 Jacksboro Pike, effective Aug. 6. The Election Commission relocated the polling place from Fountain City Library, 5300 Stanton Road.