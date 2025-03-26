What do a bat boy and a bag boy have in common? Meet Kobey Harris, a sophomore at UT, who demonstrates the common traits and responsibilities each requires as he is a front-end manager for Food City and a bat boy for the Smokies.

As front-end manager, Kobey has developed proficiency in helping his team by bagging groceries. In his four years at the Powell location, he has become so skilled at this role, he entered a bagging contest held in Las Vegas last month, competing against 19 other baggers from across the country. He may not have placed in that contest, but he has won the hearts of his Powell customers and his Smokies teammates because of his exceptional relationship skills.

Both roles are serving as stepping stones for Kobey’s personal and professional development, teaching valuable skills such as teamwork, communication and responsibility that can be beneficial in future careers.

In both of these roles, Kobey provides support and customer service to meet the demands of customers, staff and of course players.

He also demonstrates the importance of attention to detail as both roles require. Bat-boys must be attentive to the needs of players and the flow of the game, while grocery baggers need to ensure items are packed correctly and securely.

Overall, while the environments and specific tasks may differ, bat-boys and grocery baggers share a commitment to supporting their teams and enhancing the experiences of those around them. Kobey Harris exemplifies both.

