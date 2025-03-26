Clink on this link, Spring Sports, choose your sport, then schedules from the dashboard. Enter your school and see their schedule. Some schools report scores, some do not, but all the schedules are there.
5StarPreps provided their 2025 Softball Season outlook, lining up several schools to watch:
Gibbs Lady Eagle, a perennial favorite, Halls Lady Devils, Alcoa Lady Tornadoes, Farragut Lady Admirals, Powell Lady Panthers, Carter Lady Hornets, Grace Christian Lady Rams, and Lakeway Christian Lady Lions.
The outlook includes the softball players to follow as they build on previous season accolades.
The end of season state tournaments are listed below for all spring sports.
Baseball
May 20-22, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
Murfreesboro, TN
May 20-23, 2025
Division I Class 1A
Division I Class 2A
Division I Class 3A
Division I Class 4A
Murfreesboro, TN
Boys’ Lacrosse
May 10-16, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
TBD
May 10-17, 2025
Division I Class A
Division I Class AA
TBD
Girls’ Lacrosse
May 10-17, 2025
TBD
Soccer
May 20-23, 2025
Division I Class A
Division I Class AA
Division I Class AAA
Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
May 21-22, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
Girls’ Softball
May 20-23, 2025
Murfreesboro Sports Complex, McKnight Fields, & MTSU
Boys’ Tennis
May 20-23, 2025
Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
Girls’ Tennis
May 20-23, 2025
Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
Boys’ Track and Field
May 14-15, 2025
Class A Decathlon
Class AA Decathlon
Class AAA Decathlon
State Decathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville, TN
May 14-16, 2025
Division II-A Decathlon
Division II-AA Decathlon
State Decathlon – Site TBD
May 20-22, 2025
Class A Championship
Class AA Championship
Class AAA Championship
Division II-A Championship
Division II-AA Championship
Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN
Girls’ Track and Field
May 14, 2025
Class A Pentathlon
Class AA Pentathlon
Class AAA Pentathlon
State Pentathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville
May 14-16, 2025
Division II-A Pentathlon
Division II-AA Pentathlon
State Pentathlon – Site TBD
May 20-22, 2025
Class A Championship
Class AA Championship
Class AAA Championship
Division II-A Championship
Division II-AA Championship
Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN
Unified Track and Field
May 22, 2025
Unified Track Championship
Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Mufreesboro, TN
KnoxTNToday, along with several partners, sponsors a quarterly Hero Kid Award. If you know a nominee under 18, nominate here.