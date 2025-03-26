Clink on this link, Spring Sports, choose your sport, then schedules from the dashboard. Enter your school and see their schedule. Some schools report scores, some do not, but all the schedules are there.

5StarPreps provided their 2025 Softball Season outlook, lining up several schools to watch:

Gibbs Lady Eagle, a perennial favorite, Halls Lady Devils, Alcoa Lady Tornadoes, Farragut Lady Admirals, Powell Lady Panthers, Carter Lady Hornets, Grace Christian Lady Rams, and Lakeway Christian Lady Lions.

The outlook includes the softball players to follow as they build on previous season accolades.

The end of season state tournaments are listed below for all spring sports.

Baseball

May 20-22, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

Murfreesboro, TN

May 20-23, 2025

Division I Class 1A

Division I Class 2A

Division I Class 3A

Division I Class 4A

Murfreesboro, TN

Boys’ Lacrosse

May 10-16, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

TBD

May 10-17, 2025

Division I Class A

Division I Class AA

TBD

Girls’ Lacrosse

May 10-17, 2025

TBD

Soccer

May 20-23, 2025

Division I Class A

Division I Class AA

Division I Class AAA

Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

May 21-22, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Girls’ Softball

May 20-23, 2025

Murfreesboro Sports Complex, McKnight Fields, & MTSU

Boys’ Tennis

May 20-23, 2025

Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Girls’ Tennis

May 20-23, 2025

Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Boys’ Track and Field

May 14-15, 2025

Class A Decathlon

Class AA Decathlon

Class AAA Decathlon

State Decathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville, TN

May 14-16, 2025

Division II-A Decathlon

Division II-AA Decathlon

State Decathlon – Site TBD

May 20-22, 2025

Class A Championship

Class AA Championship

Class AAA Championship

Division II-A Championship

Division II-AA Championship

Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN

Girls’ Track and Field

May 14, 2025

Class A Pentathlon

Class AA Pentathlon

Class AAA Pentathlon

State Pentathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville

May 14-16, 2025

Division II-A Pentathlon

Division II-AA Pentathlon

State Pentathlon – Site TBD

May 20-22, 2025

Class A Championship

Class AA Championship

Class AAA Championship

Division II-A Championship

Division II-AA Championship

Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN

Unified Track and Field

May 22, 2025

Unified Track Championship

Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Mufreesboro, TN

