Grace Christian Academy is hosting an event for employers who provide summer internships on Wednesday, April 30, 2-4 p.m.

This is a unique opportunity to invest in the future of our workforce! The GCA Internship Job Fair offers a platform for the GCA students to explore internship and summer opportunities that align with their career goals and values. Employers partnering with GCA will have the chance to connect with talented, motivated students and help shape the next generation of professionals.

Event Highlights: Our GCA students will have the opportunity to…

Meet Christians in the Workplace: Meet employers and organizations that prioritize Christian principles and values in their workplace.

Meet employers and organizations that prioritize Christian principles and values in their workplace. Network with Employers: Connect with like-minded individuals and industry professionals who share your faith and vision.

Connect with like-minded individuals and industry professionals who share your faith and vision. Hear from Successful Professionals: Attend keynote sessions on integrating faith into your career, resume writing and interview preparation, all rooted in Christian teachings.

Attend keynote sessions on integrating faith into your career, resume writing and interview preparation, all rooted in Christian teachings. Obtain a Summer Job/Internship: Apply and interview for summer jobs/internships.

Interested employers may sign up here: 2025 Grace Christian Academy Summer Internship/Job Fair Employer Sign-up.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.