Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl Round of 16 began on Friday, March 14, and ran through Tuesday, March 25. Teams stayed within reach of the win with close scores throughout the games, some teams pulling away only in the second half.

The Smart 16 rounds began on Friday, March 14, finishing on March 25

Wednesday, March 19: Morristown East vs Jefferson Co. sent the Jefferson County team to Educated 8 with a score 460 to Morristown East's 300.
Thursday, March 20: Webb vs Webb saw the two inner school squads compete with one moving to the Elite 8, 530 (the highest score for this report) to 330.

Friday, March 21: South Greene vs Hardin Valley resulted in HVA outscoring South Greene 465-165.

Monday, March 24: Temple Academy vs Halls ended with Halls moving on the next round with a score of 410 points to Temple Academy's 260.

, March 24: Temple Academy vs Halls ended with Halls moving on the next round with a score of 410 points to Temple Academy’s 260. Tuesday, March 25: Dobyns-Bennett vs Dobyns-Bennett had two more inner school squads competing for the last spot in the Educated 8. One team won with 510 points to the other’s 360.

The Educated 8 begins on Wednesday, March 26, and runs till March 31, moving four teams to the next round of Philosophical 4.

Watch for next Wednesday’s update on these competitions!

New episodes will air weekdays on East Tennessee PBS at 5:30 p.m. through April 3, 2025. See competition schedule below.

Philosophical 4 begins airing on April 1, 2025.

Championship game will air on April 3, 2025.

