Join us daily as we share a few HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Peace a piece at a time

The United States has worked with Russia and Ukraine to agree to a naval ceasefire in the Black Sea after two days of peace talks in Saudi Arabia. Russia has a caveat to the agreement, however. The sanctions against food and fertilizer trade with Russia must be lifted. All parties purport to be working on a lasting peace.

National headlines:

Three energy mandates postponed

The U.S. Energy Department said on Monday it is postponing the implementation of three mandates on energy efficiency for home appliances.

The Department’s notices officially postpone the effective dates for three home appliance rules:

Test Procedures for Central Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps

Efficiency Standards for Walk-In Coolers and Freezers

Efficiency Standards for Gas Instantaneous Water Heaters

US Postmaster resigns

Postmaster Louis DeJoy resigned from his role as head of the US Postal Service after five years in the position. Postmaster General Doug Tulino will serve in the role until the USPS Board of Governors names a permanent successor for which they said there is no timeline.

State headlines:

Tourism in Tennessee focuses on food

The Tennessee Department of Tourism recognizes our love of food and fun by bringing events focused on both. Culinary and food festivals over the upcoming months celebrate local cuisine, regional specialties and unique food experiences across the Volunteer State.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny, mild, no rain

According the National Weather Service, today will be a little cooler but sunny with a high of 64. Tonight will remain clear with a low around 37 degrees. Thursday will remain sunny and mild with a high around 68.

Live near Whittle Springs Middle School?

The Knox County Health Department is surveying residents regarding a new walking path for Whittle Springs Middle School students so they may walk safely to and from school. This survey asks for feedback on beautification elements for the walking path including lighting, seating and plantings. Complete the survey for an entry in a prize drawing.

Job Fair and Career Expo today

Residents of all ages interested in career opportunities with the city of Knoxville are invited to the Job Fair and Career Expo on Wednesday, March 26, 2-6 p.m. at the Public Works Service Center, 3131 Morris Avenue. Attendees may fill out applications on site for current job openings and summer internships.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.