On Monday, November 17, the Henley Street Bridge will light up purple in recognition of National Epilepsy Awareness Month.

The Epilepsy Foundation is a key organization that promotes action, research, and advocacy during November.

Join us in spreading awareness and showing support for the more than 3.4 million Americans living with epilepsy: wear purple, take a photo, and tag Epilepsy Foundation Facebook to show your support!

