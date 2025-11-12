Bearden Theatre will present the high-energy, feel-good Legally Blonde at the Bearden High School Auditorium this week, Nov. 13-16, with shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Ticket info here.

Layla Griffey plays Elle Woods, the Reese Witherspoon role. A senior, she has numerous credits with Bearden Theatre. Cast and crew info here.

Legally Blonde is a 2001 American comedy film directed by Robert Luketic and written by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith, based on Amanda Brown’s novel. Reese Witherspoon The story follows Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis) by getting a Juris Doctor degree at Harvard Law School, and in the process, overcomes stereotypes against blondes and triumphs as a successful lawyer, per Wikipedia.

The film was a hit with audiences, grossing $142 million worldwide on an $18 million budget, as well as receiving positive reviews from critics, with praise for Witherspoon’s performance in particular.

In April 2007, a musical adaptation premiered on Broadway to mixed reviews, starring Laura Bell Bundy as Elle and running until October 19, 2008.

The marketing team at Bearden Theatre says, “Come cheer, sing along and get ready to feel fabulous!” Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. Suitable for audiences ages 13 and up.

West High senior recognized for perseverance, leadership

Cannon Dowd, a senior at West High School in Knoxville, is being honored with the NFHS Student-Athlete Award of Excellence for his response to a significant personal challenge and the example he set for his peers.

During his sophomore year, Dowd, the school’s quarterback, suffered a serious hand injury in a weightlifting accident. The incident required surgery and extensive rehabilitation, threatening not only his athletic participation but also his ability to perform routine tasks. In a school essay reflecting on the experience, Dowd described the frustration of recovery and the self-doubt he faced, even considering stepping away from football at one point.

What stood out, however, was his decision to persevere. Through consistent effort, he worked his way back to the team. And his visible determination during this process had a clear effect on those around him. Teammates noted that watching him overcome his setback motivated them to push through their own difficulties.

In addition to football, Dowd is an International Baccalaureate Diploma candidate and serves on the Mayor of Knoxville Youth Council Board.

The TSSAA and the National Federation of State High School Associations present the Award of Excellence to highlight conduct that reflects the core values of educational athletics. Dowd’s experience is a reminder that school sports are about more than winning; they are a setting for developing resilience, responsibility and leadership.

The TSSAA provided information for this report. Photo from West High Athletics.

Gibbs High School baseball coach Geff Davis

Geff Davis, longtime coach of the Gibbs High School baseball team, will be inducted into the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January. The school posted: “We are grateful for his impact on generations of baseball players at Gibbs High School, and his continued commitment to excellence for our baseball program.”

Nick Frantz added: “Once upon a time, I watched tons of high school baseball. Only once did I see a coach steal a win in a Region Tournament. That coach was Geff Davis. A well-deserved honor, Coach!”

In Memoriam

Judy Hodge Shawn, 81, passed away on Friday, October 24, 2025, in Charlotte, NC.

At Farragut Middle School, Mrs. Shawn taught lab-based science classes for 22 years and made costumes for the students in the drama club productions. She was an active member of Bearden United Methodist Church for 10 years and Concord Presbyterian Church for over 45 years.

A Celebration of Life for Judy and her husband, Jim, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 21, 2025, at Aldersgate in Ray Hall Chapel/ Fellowship Hall, Charlotte, North Carolina. The full obituary is here.

Rowena Keck Barnes Cupp, 97, of New Tazewell, Tennessee, passed away on November 4, 2025. The youngest of nine children, she graduated from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Her first job was as an extension home demonstration agent in Bristol, Tennessee.

She and husband James Hughes Barnes, also a county extension agent, moved to Claiborne County in 1951. After birthing three sons, Mrs. Barnes began teaching elementary school children and taught for the next 26 years.

After the death of her husband in 1977, she met and married a childhood friend, Herman Cupp, in 1998. A graveside service was scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at Fairview Cemetery in New Tazewell. The full obituary is here.

Garnieta Whitaker McNew, 92, passed away on November 3, 2025. A graduate of Lincoln Memorial University, she taught school in Tennessee and Michigan and was employed by the Claiborne County School System as a teacher in the Adult Education Department when she retired. Her full obituary is here.

Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Joe; son and daughter-in-law Gregory and Rhonda McNew; and others. The family received friends on November 10, 2025, in the Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home Chapel.

Notes & Quotes

Former NBA player Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will visit the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s Department of Audiology and Speech Pathology in Knoxville on Friday, November 14, at 9 a.m. in the UT Conference Center, Room 145. A person who stutters, he founded the organization Change and Impact with a mission to improve health care access and expand services for people who stutter, while reducing social stigma. The event will include remarks from community partners at Sidekicks Therapy Partners about advocacy in the speech-language pathology field

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter..