Cuba. Boston. London.

The Lost Story of Eva Fuentes by Chanel Cleeton is a historical fiction novel told in three timelines through the perspectives of three narrators.

The reader meets Margo in London in 2024. She is an expat antiquities dealer hired to find a 120-year-old novel, the only one in existence.

Pilar is a librarian in Havana who is asked to hide a 60-year-old book from Fidel Castro’s government in 1966.

In 1900, Eva, an aspiring author and teacher living in Havana, is chosen to attend the Cuban Summer School at Harvard University.

The Cuban Summer School is fascinating, and I had to learn more. Following the Spanish-American War of 1898, the U.S. emerged as a global power, and Cuba became a U.S. protectorate. In an effort to improve Cuban-American relations as well as rebuild the Cuban education system, the Cuban Summer School was instituted, and over 1,200 teachers attended.

Chanel Cleeton says “The Lost Story of Eva Fuentes is my love letter to the power of books and the impact they leave on our lives. It’s a celebration of the booksellers, librarians, and readers whose passion for books inspires so many. It’s also a thank-you to the many books and authors who’ve changed my life.”

For those of us who love stories, books, bookstores, and libraries, The Lost Story of Eva Fuentes is a must-read! It also begs the question, “If you could save only one book, what would it be and why?”

Pilar’s character believes that if someone does not love to read, they have not yet found the right book. I agree.

