Homecoming Week is finally here, and it’s time to celebrate with a battle of wits. You can test your UT football knowledge on Thursday, November 13. The Friends of the Library is hosting Vintage Vols and Know-it-Alls at Xul Beer Company (213 E. Fifth Ave) with some video-based trivia, craft beer, and rare sports film clips. Former Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling will emcee the night with the help of standout quarterback Heath Shuler. Tickets ($30) are available online or at the door. Proceeds benefit the Library’s Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound (TAMIS)

Homecoming Week makes me think of horses. Or one horse, anyway. My favorite pregame tradition was seeing that regal Tennessee Walking Horse rack around the field with its flowing mane and tail high in the air. I think I liked that better than anything else happening on the field. Even better than the band and majorettes. The actual football was the least interesting thing to me. I loved the spectacle.

I’m going to give you a few hints that may or may not help you bring home the grand prize:

The Tennessee Walking Horse made its debut in Neyland Stadium in 1964 in the same year as the orange and white checkerboard end zone

The current capacity of Neyland Stadium isn’t the highest it’s ever been

Vanderbilt Commodores dominated football until the late 1920s, when General Neyland was brought in to turn it around

The vaults at TAMIS are filled with incredible home movies that captured the real-life vibes of UT football in the early days — back when everyone wore hats and dressed up in their Sunday finest. There were no instant replays or broadcasts on TV. Play-by-play radio coverage didn’t begin until 1949 when Lindsey Nelson came on the air with the Vol Network. This is a rare chance to see early UT football in action.

There are 20 questions, lots of vintage footage, some silent auction items, snacks, and the chance to show off your Big Orange IQ — what could be better?

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications, and development for Knox County Public Library.

