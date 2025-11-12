Grace Christian Academy is deeply grateful for the men and women who have courageously served our country, as well as for the families who have faithfully supported them. Each year, the school demonstrates this gratitude through its annual Veterans Day program.

Last Friday, more than 1,800 people attended, with students from preschool through 12th grade participating in this important event.

“We praise God for our Veterans’ sacrifice, strength, and servant hearts. Our Veterans Day program is an opportunity for our entire school to honor and pay tribute to those who have fought for our freedom,” said Dr. Amy Henderson, elementary principal.

This year, more than 220 Veterans attended a special breakfast and the program that followed. Students, staff, and guests came together in worship and celebration — singing, performing monologues, offering words of encouragement, playing instruments, and dancing in tribute to our nation’s heroes.

“This is a beautiful time of worship, remembrance, and gratitude. It is one of our favorite programs of the year at GCA,” Dr. Henderson added.

Grace Christian Academy offers an academically challenging and distinctly Christian education for students in PreK-12th grade, featuring a diverse range of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the executive director of development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

