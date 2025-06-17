The 2025 MLK Jr. Parade & Juneteenth Celebration is this Thursday, June 19, 2025. You’re sure to see a neighbor.

Parade lineup starts at 8:30 a.m. at Chilhowee Park and steps off at 10 a.m., marching down Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. to the Dr. Walter Hardy Park, 2020 MLK Ave., Knoxville, where Juneteenth festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to dancers and musicians from Austin-East Magnet Academy, this year’s parade will feature the national champion Elite Striders Drill Team & Drum Corps from Chicago. The group is touring during June and we’re lucky to get them to Knoxville. Learn more about them here.

Over at Hardy Park, you’ll find live entertainment & local performers, DJ & Boots on the Ground line dancing, a variety of food vendors, youth activities and crafts, and retail and community vendors.

Limited parade and vendor space is available and registration is open here.

KAT shuttle buses will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Knoxville Family Justice Center, 400 Harriet Tubman Street, and Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2137 MLK Ave., to the Midway entrance at Chilhowee Park.

Kimberly Pettigrew published worldwide

Kimberly Pettigrew, director of food systems for Knoxville United Way, was featured in United Way Worldwide’s “A Conversation on Health Communities.” Pettigrew said that building a community-rooted system – not just handing out food – is key to long-term change.

“Food and health insecurities do not discriminate. It happens to your co-worker who is also a single parent, to the nice family renting in your neighborhood, and the young adult attending community college.

“The strongest solutions happen when we unite for change.” Read the full article here.

Jonathan Schoolcraft joins Roane State

Jonathan Schoolcraft, math teacher at Oak Ridge High School, has been hired as director of middle college for Roane State, based at the college’s main campus in Harriman.

Roane State’s middle college program allows students to earn a two-year associate degree while in high school. Students can complete up to 60 hours of college credit, all while preserving their high school experience.

Schoolcraft will counsel high school students about college opportunities, financial aid and “the whole process of college admissions.”

Schoolcraft graduated from Lincoln Memorial University with a bachelor’s degree in social work and later went on to Tennessee Tech to earn a master’s in curriculum and instruction with concentrations in secondary education. He grew up in Claiborne County, Tennessee, and currently resides in Oak Ridge with his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

Deborah Robbins, Roane State staff writer, contributed info and quotes for this report.

Hardin Valley animal clinic reopens

Courtney Alred DVM will be a new veterinarian in Hardin Valley as Veterinary Innovative Partners (VIP) will officially open VIPets Hardin Station Animal Clinic on June 19, 2025, at 10657 Hardin Valley Rd.

Dr. Alred brings over seven years of experience in emergency medicine, neurology and surgery. The clinic will handle Preventive and wellness care, dental and surgical procedures, diagnostics and urgent care, vaccinations and more.

Saying bye to the animals

Olivia Shuirr’s last day at Zoo Knoxville was June 13, 2025. She started work there in 2017. Not one to lollygag, she announced her next job – development manager at the Bijou Theatre.

Here’s a salute to this amazing Fountain City woman. Old-timers will remember her parents, Sylvia Williams from the FC Art Center and Charles Williams, longtime cartoonist for Shopper-News.

Notes & Quotes

Get smart: Make plans now for the 2025 UT Arboretum Butterfly Festival, starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 6. Info here.

Go play: Knox County Parks & Rec has four splash pads up and running: New Harvest Park, Carl Cowan Park on Northshore Drive, Powell Station Park on Emory Road and the newest one – French Park in South Knox County. And while you’re in Powell with little kids, drop by the new Angora Frog Farm on Brickyard Road. Developed by Legacy Parks, it’s one-of-a-kind and guaranteed to intrigue kids.

Chase possum: Corryton Possum Chase has set the date – Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. What sets this race apart? Unique logo each year makes for collector T-shirts; Corryton is pastoral, even downtown; and the community folks serve biscuits and gravy (no bananas here) to runners. And proceeds support the Corryton Community Club and Hospitality Food Pantry. State records races – 2, 4 and 8 miles.