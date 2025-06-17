A career in real estate wasn’t always part of Jennifer “Jenni” Humphrey-Poveda’s plan. In fact, she once laughed at the idea. But today, as principal broker of Wallace Real Estate’s North Office, Jenni leads more than 65 agents who collectively close over 500 transactions annually.

Her path began in 1996, during a potential relocation to another state. An agent with whom she was working saw something within her and suggested she consider real estate. Though she brushed it off, the experience stayed with her, especially one memorable day when the two crossed a cold creek on foot so Jenni could view a Victorian house perched on a hill. “There is much more to this industry than simply making money,” Jenni says. “It’s about providing a valuable service and fostering relationships that last well past the closing date.”

Later, when another attempted relocation fell through, Jenni decided to pursue a real estate career in East Tennessee so her family could stay close to home. That decision paid off in more ways than one, providing both a flexible career and the means to support her son through a learning challenge.

Another seed planted early on, becoming a broker, also took root. In 2016, she became principal broker at Wallace North, where she focuses on fostering a culture of collaboration, providing strong training and supporting agents in building sustainable businesses.

A trusted mentor across every stage of an agent’s career

Wallace agents consistently praise Jenni for her unwavering commitment to their growth and success. New agents credit her with helping them gain confidence and master the fundamentals of the business. Experienced agents turn to her for coaching and strategic insight as they advance their careers.

Whether teaching the basics, fine-tuning a seasoned agent’s approach or helping a high-performing agent reach new heights, Jenni is known for meeting agents where they are and helping them move forward with knowledge, integrity and skill.

Today, Jenni still laughs when thinking back to the creek-crossing moment that helped spark her career. And she remains passionate about the value a Realtor brings to the table, ensuring clients are protected and prepared for every step of their journey.

