The Summer Movie Magic series presented by FirstBank is back at the Tennessee Theatre with a lineup of movies that include popular classics, blockbuster hits and family entertainment. The films will be offered on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons, from late July to late August.

“The versatility of the Tennessee Theatre allows us to transform it back into the majestic movie palace it was built as for the Summer Movie Magic Series,” said Becky Hancock, Tennessee Theatre executive director. “It’s an exciting time of year with a lot of different movie-viewing opportunities, and we are always proud to bring some classic blockbusters to our big screen. There really will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Friday evening showings will begin at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinee showings begin at 2 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to each movie’s start time.

The full schedule of the 2025 Summer Movie Magic Series presented by FirstBank includes:

Bohemian Rhapsody – Friday, July 18, 8 p.m.

– Friday, July 18, 8 p.m. Singin’ in the Rain – Sunday, July 20, 2 p.m.

– Sunday, July 20, 2 p.m. Grease – Friday, August 15, 8 p.m.

– Friday, August 15, 8 p.m. School of Rock – Sunday, August 17, 2 p.m.

– Sunday, August 17, 2 p.m. Gimme Shelter – Friday, August 29, 8 p.m.

– Friday, August 29, 8 p.m. Mama Mia! – Sunday, August 31, 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and are $15 for adults and $13 for children under 12 as well as seniors 65 and older. This year, the Theatre also is offering a Summer Movie Magic pass for entry to all six film showings. Series passes and individual tickets can be purchased online at tennesseetheatre.com.

Chris Parrott is senior vice president/ regional marketing manager for FirstBank and can be reached at Chris.Parrott@firstbankonline.com.