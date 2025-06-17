South College celebrated graduates in Knoxville last week through hooding and pinning ceremonies on Thursday and a graduation ceremony at the Knoxville Convention Center on Friday, including two sets of mother and son graduates and the first married couple in South College history to be earning doctorates together.

Married couple Neil and Shawna Norris have supported one another for many years, both as parents of three children and as business partners, offering coaching, consulting and mediation services. While both pursuing doctoral degrees in business administration (DBA) may seem challenging enough, the pair encountered an additional, life-altering obstacle when Neil was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which put their educational aspirations on hold for a time while they prioritized his health and recovery.

“For us, the experience reinforced our desire to achieve our goals and earn our doctorates together,” said Shawna Norris. “We want to create a legacy for our children and hopefully inspire others to pursue their dreams, even if they must overcome hardship.”

Neil and Shawna completed their doctorates through a competency-based education program, which allows working professionals to progress at their own pace by demonstrating mastery of course content.

The next “Voice of the Vols,” Mike Keith, gave the commencement speech, congratulating graduates and encouraging them to consider humility as they move forward. He described encounters with Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Pat Summitt where they exemplified humility despite their fame and accomplishments.

