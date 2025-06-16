Best I can tell, there is no earth-shaking news about Tennessee quarterback import Joey Aguilar. He is alert, on campus, studying every day and playing throw and catch with new friends and neighbors.

Timely tidbit: Joey is a product of immigration, by Jose and Lydia. His dad is a first generation Mexican American and his mom is Puerto Rican. Joey leans on an optimistic Bible verse, Jeremiah 29:11.

He is still 6-3 and about 220. He has played 41 college games, in junior and middle leagues. He might be a little quicker than I surmised when first looking at video. He has never been to Tuscaloosa.

Aguilar probably isn’t a miracle worker. The almost infallible Urban Meyer says he is in for a shock.

Meyer, famous as a coach, still relatively famous as a TV analyst, tells us what we already knew, that everybody in the Southeastern Conference is a step or two faster than those where Joey has been. Windows are tighter. Edge rushers are violent.

Matter of fact: Aguilar last season hit four touchdown passes against Old Dominion and threw for 424 yards against East Carolina. He set records for Appalachian State.

Lacking major headline material, I’ll try to get by with what I’m hearing elsewhere. None of this is official. It is just talk.

Some fans say they sense the beginning of a Tennessee football decline. Josh Heupel should be feeling a little heat. What if he has topped out? Everything was in the Nico basket. Young quarterbacks are not really ready for SEC combat and the one Coach got in the trade lost too many interceptions.

Fans outside luxury boxes (no inside info) can’t decide why Tennessee optimism is dripping away and exactly who is to blame. Heupel’s offense may have gone stale or defensive rivals have been to school. Could be too many Vol receivers dropped balls or daddy Nic’s famous son was simply too slow to process what was right before his eyes.

Take your pick: Tennessee offensive coordinator Joey Halzle is in over his head or just isn’t creative. Or maybe Halzle is coordinator in name only and the head coach pilots the rocket ship. Play-calling seems to be often repetitive and occasionally atrocious.

Hmmm. Have you said or heard that?

Of course, customers are troubled when they think of how decisive was the whipping at Ohio State. They are logically concerned that the real star of last season, Dylan Sampson, has gone to the NFL.

The Iamaleava clan never thought the offensive line of 2024 was very good on pass protection (28 sacks). More conventional fans are not convinced the new one will be better. August is not far away and line coach Glen Elarbee really doesn’t know who will be the starting center.

Fans expected Heupel to bring in a home-run receiver. He didn’t.

“Just go get one” is easier said than done. The coach couldn’t find one that fit or didn’t want to risk Mike Mathews transferring.

By the grace of God, I have so far stayed out of coffee shop discussions. Oh my, what if my opinion is declining in value?

These are my other thoughts, point by point:

Heupel has job security. His teams have won 30 games in the past three years. Isn’t that good enough? I doubt these Vols will be in the playoffs. Eight victories are predictable. Nine would be a good year. It’ll take 10 to get an invite. Maybe next year.

Heupel’s offense is his adjusted version of what Art Briles once used at Baylor. It was then called veer and shoot. It works.

It is not an air raid. Foundation is a strong running attack. Wide splits and tempo force defenses to choose whether to focus on receivers or gamble on one-on-one coverage and overload the box.

Josh’s offense is not a glamorized gimmick. It doesn’t matter if the pros call it simple.

And yes, the head coach is the head coach. Halzle’s job is to teach and refine quarterbacks as best he can and practice and implement Heupel strategy. They have been together 17 seasons.

Offensive line play, particularly tackles, was a factor in Nico’s modest productivity. Transfers are supposed to help. The lack of development among line recruits is a valid concern.

The running game will be at least as good as the line, no all-American but enough talent and depth in DeSean Bishop, Peyton Lewis, former Duke workhorse Star Thomas and freshman Daune Morris. He flipped from Southern Cal.

Quality of the receiver group is to be determined. Braylon Staley and Radarious Jackson are the most likely pleasant surprises.

June outlook: No crisis looming. Hold tight to your tickets. Even East Tennessee State and New Mexico State may be sellouts.

