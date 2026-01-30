I had a great trip through Georgia a couple of weeks ago, visiting two historic cities: Newnan and Lagrange.

Newnan and LaGrange are two cities in western Georgia, each with its own unique history connected to the Civil War, and each featuring numerous historic sites.

LaGrange, about 70 miles southwest of Atlanta, was founded in 1828 and named after the estate of the Marquis de Lafayette.

There is a historic cemetery, Hillview Cemetery, where generations of the community have buried loved ones. The cemetery includes an expansive Potter’s Field, a pauper section used after the Civil War until the 1940s as the final resting place for those facing hardship, drought, or homelessness. Many of the graves are unmarked except by numbered markers or fieldstones.

Newnan, also established in 1828, is about 30 miles closer to Atlanta.

It has earned the nickname “The City of Homes” due to the historic antebellum architecture.

A less impressive structure, but one that locals and smart visitors don’t miss: Sprayberry’s Barbecue. Celebrating its 100th year in business, the key features include barbecue and Brunswick Stew. Cannot match the flavor anywhere! See history.

