Food City is proud to continue our long-time support of United Way of Greater Knoxville with the recent check presentation totaling $25,000 to benefit their Community Schools program.

Editor’s note about Knox County Community Schools

Knox County Community Schools began the Community Schools concept with a modern “full-service” model through a partnership with the University of Tennessee. Dr. Bob Kronick and Principal Blenza Davis established a full-service school at Sarah Moore Greene in 1998.

In 2010, Pond Gap Elementary in Knox County, TN, became the first Community School in Knox County. This initiative was launched through a partnership among Dr. Robert Kronick, local businessman Randy Boyd, and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK), to provide additional support to the Title I school. The program reported improved student performance, higher attendance, and decreased discipline rates.

In 2024, UT began transitioning oversight of all KCS Community School sites to the United Way of Greater Knoxville.

Betsi James is the special events manager for the Food City Knoxville division.

