Keepers and veterinary staff at Zoo Knoxville recently completed a comprehensive health evaluation of Dolly, the zoo’s giant reticulated python, marking her first full hands-on exam in nearly five years.

Because reticulated pythons are powerful constrictors, the procedure required extensive planning, teamwork, and communication. Multiple trained staff members worked together to safely support Dolly’s body, control her movement, and minimize stress throughout the process.

“She’s extraordinarily strong,” said Charlotte Carruth, Lead Keeper of Herpetology. “So we have someone dedicated to maintaining control of her head, while the rest of the team supports her body and movement. It’s all about safety—for her and for us—and making sure she stays as calm as possible.”

Once safely out of her habitat, keepers recorded her weight and used a string-measurement method to determine her total length, followed by a veterinary exam and blood draw for a complete health workup.

Dolly was last officially measured at just over 16.5 feet long and weighed 139 pounds when she moved into the ARC in 2020.

Those final numbers, however, are being kept under wraps—at least for now.

Zoo Knoxville will officially reveal Dolly’s updated length and weight during Snake Day, happening Saturday, January 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests are invited to come celebrate all things serpentine, make their best guesses at Dolly’s size, and see the final measurements posted at her exhibit.

Snake Day at Zoo Knoxville is Saturday, January 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and is included with general admission, plus free for Zoo Knoxville members.

