I’m chatting today with Gil Hough.

Q: You serve as Executive Director of TenneSEIA (Tennessee Solar Energy Industries Association) and work as Renewable Energy Manager at RSI EnTech. You also recently won the Environmental Legacy Award from the Tennessee Renewable Energy and Economic Development Council. Congratulations on that! You were into renewables before they became so mainstream, weren’t you?

A: “You can call me an old timer as far as the solar industry goes in Tennessee. I have been involved in one capacity or another for over 25 years. I was honored by TREEDC’s recognition this past year.”

Q: What remains the biggest misconception about solar?

A: “The biggest misconception is that solar is not a mature technology; most people don’t realize that renewables make up most of the new generation going onto the grid in the United States. There are thousands of people in the solar industry in Tennessee; we are blessed with a lot of solar manufacturing jobs and a diverse market.”

Q: As public policies ebb and flow, and as market forces are at work, what is the biggest challenge now for the solar industry?

A: “Going forward, renewables are the only generation technology that is not subsidized by the federal government. We are in a transition time and the rollercoaster of constantly changing federal policy is not helpful, but I am very confident in the continued growth of our industry. The price of sunshine never goes up.”

Q: What are you most hopeful about for the industry?

A: “Solar and Energy Storage are the peanut butter and jam of generation technologies. Energy Storage technology is now entering a commercial phase and empowers the ability for the continued growth of renewables. As we install more and more home, commercial and utility scale energy storage projects it unleashes solar opportunities.”

Q: How can businesses get in touch with you if they have questions?

A: “Businesses interested in learning more about TenneSEIA can go to our website at: TenneSEIA Solar Association or email me directly at execdirector@tenneseiasolar.com .”

Anne Brock-Rankin is Marketing Coordinator for Solar Alliance, a renewable energy company based in Knoxville. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com.

