The Dining Duo loves reporting on restaurants in the Knoxville area. It might be a family-style establishment, a new-to-the-area chain, or even a forgotten old friend.

Today’s report falls in the last category, a forgotten old friend. Around for more years than you might believe, it will surprise many to find the Original Freezo at 1305 Central Ave. still in operation.

Open for the last 84(!)years, the Freezo is still alive and well. In addition to its “claim to fame,” soft serve ice cream, tasty treats such as hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, and onion rings are still being served daily.

The Freezo has recently changed ownership, but all the best aspects of the restaurant are being saved. New upgrades, including ice cream machines, griddles, and refrigeration units, are being added. The menu is being expanded to include Philly Cheese Steak sandwiches, wings, and other delicious offerings.

Another of the best parts of this little restaurant being saved is the staff. Smiling and friendly, they are more than happy to talk about their beloved Freezo.

All that said, put a reminder on your calendar to revisit one of your old friends. All the upgrades are expected to be in place soon, making the Original Freezo the new and improved Original Freezo. A happy childhood memory, alive and well in Knoxville TN.

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday -Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out-of-the-way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Please email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

