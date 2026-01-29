Dramatic road wins back-to-back-to-back could be the dawning of a new era for the basketball Volunteers. Stay tuned. Rick Barnes’ team might finally be figuring it out.

Tennessee won an overtime thriller at Georgia Wednesday night, 86-85, by being smarter than the Bulldogs. In the closing 15 seconds, the Volunteers aggressively guarded the perimeter and then graciously allowed Marcus Millender to drive down the middle for an uncontested layup when he needed a three to tie.

“He’s really mad at himself right now because he cares so much about winning,” said Georgia guard Jordan Ross. “We all trust Smurf. We trust the ball in his hands. We trust his decision-making.”

“I didn’t even talk to him about it,” coach Mike White said. “I know Smurf was as down as anyone in the locker room after the game … everyone made mistakes during that game, including myself.”

Barnes didn’t exactly kick up his heels in celebration of the victory – insurance might not cover that – but the coach was proud.

“Really happy for our guys. They fought hard. Georgia’s a really good basketball team, really hard to guard.”

The coach said the closing strategy was “guard, guard, guard and our guys did a really good job.”

He said if Georgia got in position to try a three, he wanted the shot contested without fouling.

Barnes explained the obvious, that when the clock gets under five seconds, the Vols could have fouled before the Bulldogs could shoot a three “but there are so many other variables, we just felt like we’re going to try to give a best defensive effort and see if it’s good enough.”

Millender’s error made the plan work perfectly.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie led the winners in scoring with 21 and contributed six assists. Nate Ament awakened during intermission and thereafter scored 17 of his 19 points. JP Estrella was a star in overtime and very good throughout – nine rebounds plus 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

The warrior, Bishop Boswell, seized 10 rebounds, two really big ones in the extra period. He scored 13, had three assists and just one turnover.

Felix Oktara fought a good fight and led with 11 rebounds. Tennessee dominated on the backboards, 52-27. Tennessee went 24-4 in second-chance points. Tennessee missed 10 of 25 free throws.

Vol shooters were inconsistent. They had a horrendous 3-of-16 segment in the first half that could have lost the game had the Bulldogs not cooperated. They led by only 34-28 at halftime.

Georgia’s hot hand in that half was Kanon Catchings’ four threes in five tries.

Tennessee shooters were much better after intermission. They got even at 45 on a Boswell three. They went up 66-60 on another Boswell three. Georgia countered with a five-point flurry.

The Vols were ahead 74-72 with 19 seconds remaining in regulation. Kareem Stagg tied the score with 3.6 to go. Gillespie got a decent running shot at a winning goal.

The Vols started overtime with two Estrella baskets. The Vols led by six. Georgia made it close.

Barnes spent a lot of talking time on the Bulldogs. He said he has so much respect for Coach White, brother of Dr. Danny White, Tennessee’s athletics director.

“I think Mike is truly one of the great coaches in the country. And I’ve always had great admiration for him. Georgia is a really hard team to prepare for because he’s going to get the most out of his guys. I think he’s got a really terrific basketball team.”

Catchings led the losers with 22 points. Millender had 19. Knoxville’s Blue Cain missed five of six threes and scored nine points.

Tennessee, now 4-3 in Southeastern Conference competition, returns to Food City Center for a Saturday 8:30 p.m. start against improving Auburn.

