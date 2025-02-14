I was desperate for entertainment last weekend but I do have a bucket list item for my travels: recreational vehicle.

So, when the RV Supershow was listed on the KTT Weekend event listing, I knew I had to attend. It advertised a wide variety of RVs from high-end motorhomes to cozy budget-friendly trailers.

I went with my friends and we, of course, found the ONE we placed at the top of the bucket list. Not one of the 40-foot motor homes that are longer than a brick-and-mortar house but an 18-foot conversion van that could travel the country with all the conveniences of home: kitchen, sofa, bed and bathroom.

Recreational vehicles are gaining attraction in the on-road traveling community. In 2021, over 11 million households owned an RV and another 377K were sold in 2023. Some quick facts:

RV owners typically spend three to four weeks per year in the RV

The cost of an RV can range from $14,000 to $750,000.

There are over 16,000 campgrounds and parking facilities for public and private RV camping including some Walmart parking lots

Indiana is the largest RV manufacturer in the United States, producing 84% of all RVs in the U.S. and Canada

Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Michigan residents are the largest RV buyers in the United States.

Now, when this fox may get theirs is several RV Shows from now, but it was a fun time pretending to shop.

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.