I was desperate for entertainment last weekend but I do have a bucket list item for my travels: recreational vehicle.
So, when the RV Supershow was listed on the KTT Weekend event listing, I knew I had to attend. It advertised a wide variety of RVs from high-end motorhomes to cozy budget-friendly trailers.
I went with my friends and we, of course, found the ONE we placed at the top of the bucket list. Not one of the 40-foot motor homes that are longer than a brick-and-mortar house but an 18-foot conversion van that could travel the country with all the conveniences of home: kitchen, sofa, bed and bathroom.
Recreational vehicles are gaining attraction in the on-road traveling community. In 2021, over 11 million households owned an RV and another 377K were sold in 2023. Some quick facts:
- RV owners typically spend three to four weeks per year in the RV
- The cost of an RV can range from $14,000 to $750,000.
- There are over 16,000 campgrounds and parking facilities for public and private RV camping including some Walmart parking lots
- Indiana is the largest RV manufacturer in the United States, producing 84% of all RVs in the U.S. and Canada
- Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Michigan residents are the largest RV buyers in the United States.
Now, when this fox may get theirs is several RV Shows from now, but it was a fun time pretending to shop.
Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.