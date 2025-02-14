Registration opens today (2/14/25) for the Irwin/ Food City Bass Tournament which will be Saturday, April 26, 2025.

This is a major fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.

Juvenile Court Judge Tim Irwin and his brothers attended the Boys Club while growing up in Knoxville. Their dad was a city police officer and the Judge tells of ways his family was supported by the Boys Club’s after-school activities.

Judge Irwin played football for Central High School, the University of Tennessee and the Minnesota Vikings. He attended law school in the off-seasons, made some money as a players’ agent and came home to help kids in trouble through the Juvenile Court system.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley website says, we have been dedicated to changing lives since 1943. Across 26 clubs in five counties in East Tennessee, we provide a nurturing environment for over 7,500 members annually, from pre-K through high school.

Our comprehensive programming focuses on academic success, healthy lifestyles, good character and leadership, youth arts and workforce development through our YouthForce initiative. We’re committed to engaging, inspiring, and empowering our members, and we have the results to prove it. Info:

Registration closed for Miss Food City

Food City has received the maximum 25 applications for this year’s Miss Food City competition and closed registration.

The selection competition will be Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 7 p.m. at The McClothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry University, Emory, Virginia. Admission proceeds will benefit survivors of Hurricane Helene. Tickets will be available online closer to the event or at the door.

Miss Food City has become a sought-after title for young ladies throughout the region. The winner will represent Food City in Bristol at the Food City 500 race in April and the Food City 300 race in September, plus Food City grand openings and many more special events.

The winner will receive $5,000 cash, a $1,200 scholarship from Sodalis and other prizes. The pageant is presented by the Twin City Woman’s Club and co-sponsored by WXBQ 96.9.

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 158 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama. Food City provided quotes and information for this report.