Do you know how to protect against the second leading cause of lung cancer – radon exposure? Aside from smoking or secondhand smoke, radon is to blame for lung cancer even in non-smokers. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that radon causes around 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year.

Radon is naturally occurring, you cannot smell or otherwise detect it, and it is only dangerous at certain levels in enclosed spaces. Environmental health information is available to help you take steps at your home or business to test for dangerous radon levels. The initial test you can do may even be free.

The Tennessee Radon Program offers one free radon-testing kit per household at the state’s website. The EPA site directs you to a source for ordering low-cost kits online. You can also purchase these kits from most home improvement stores. If your initial testing indicates you need to hire a radon profession for more testing or remediation, you can find direction here from the EPA on how to go about that.

If you are purchasing, renovating or building a new structure, the construction professionals you work with can help with radon-resistant techniques. These can be a passive vented system or a system involving a fan to safely move radon outdoors.

The National Radon Proficiency Program has consumer education here at its website. The EPA offers this information on radon, as well.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance. Information here is not a substitute for professional health advice.