The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is ramping up its presence at community events for the month of February.

On Friday, Feb. 21, 5-7 p.m. we are hosting an adoption event at the Hudson on the Greenway apartment complex in West Knox. We’ll be there with puppies and adult dogs, and apartment residents will have their pet fees waived if they adopt from the event.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., we will be attending the Frosty Paws event at Ancient Lore Village in South Knox, 7107 Sevierville Pike. There will be plenty of dog-friendly activities going on for shelter animals and personal pets alike and a portion of proceeds will be donated to the shelter. See details and register for the event on Ancient Lore Village’s website.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, we will be on UTK Campus for our annual Puppies on the Ped event with Phi Psi. Students and other attendees will be asked to make a donation to the shelter in exchange for some snuggle time with the puppies we bring. Come and see us in the quad off Volunteer Boulevard!

Pet tip of the week: Animals are more inclined to drink water in motion – if you have a dog or cat that is picky about drinking, a pet fountain may do the trick!