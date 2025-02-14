The Dining Duo received a recommendation from a reader to try The Chow Hall in Halls, 5700 East Emory Road, 37938. A small, nondescript building belies the ample seating within with walls covered with community-donated military memorabilia. The diner’s moniker, Chow Hall, honors the history of the miliary dining facilities. The menu echoes the sentiment, carrying the seals of each branch of service on the front.

The menu offers a variety of choices with appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, salads and wraps.

The recommendation was to get the hamburger so one Duo ordered The Pounder which was a literal pound of fresh, hand-patted burger, with everything on it and requiring an impressive act to even take one bite at a time. Having just had a disappointing burger earlier in the week, this burger met every expectation.

Duo Two ordered the ¼ pound dog with relish, slaw and mustard that required a fork to eat and was the best this hot dog connoisseur can recall.

David Brice started The Chow Hall about 10 years ago according to his sister who is his right hand while David handles the kitchen duty.

If you are lucky, David’s dad and mom will drop in with Dad’s stories of his Vietnam service at the beginning of the conflict in 1959.

The Chow Hall is open Monday-Friday 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.