Where does Knox the Fox want to go this season? Zoo Knoxville! Zoo Knoxville is transforming every evening into a radiant celebration of nature with Smoky Night Lights, running through March 15.

This awe-inspiring 360-degree immersive show invites guests to see the Smokies in a bold new way, through a mesmerizing display of music, light, and projection that captures the energy and spirit of the Appalachian wilderness.

Guests discover the changing seasons, from the awakening of a spring dawn, summer’s golden abundance, to the beauty of an autumn sunset and the quiet mystery of winter. Each part of the show unfolds like nature itself — calm and soothing, then vibrant and full of life — reflecting the distinct seasons of the Smokies.

Music is a driving force, immersing visitors in a dynamic soundscape where nature and melody converge. Created in collaboration with regional artists, it captures the unique essence of Appalachian culture. The result is an emotional, multi-sensory show celebrating the rhythm and spirit of East Tennessee as grand and dynamic as the mountains themselves.

Created by internationally acclaimed entertainment studio Moment Factory, Smoky Night Lights is a one-of-a-kind production that merges artistry, technology, and nature. With over 550 multimedia experiences produced worldwide, this marks the studio’s first-ever outdoor collective show designed for a natural amphitheater and experienced from multiple perspectives.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early or stay after the show to enjoy seasonal food, specialty cocktails, and live local entertainment, extending their evening experience.

For showtimes and tickets, visit zooknoxville.org.

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.