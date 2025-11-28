With Mexican restaurants becoming more and more numerous, the Dining Duo set out to find the perfect Mexican dinner at the perfect Mexican restaurant. Gallo Loco, located at 80 E. Tennessee Ave. in Oak Ridge, has our vote.

Plenty of handicapped parking, special tables for diners, and a very kid-friendly place with plenty of kid favorites make this an excellent choice for families.

Smiling employees from the cashier to the wait staff made us feel welcome from the minute we walked in, with warm tortilla chips and salsa on our table almost before we sat down. The margaritas looked divine, but the DD stuck to sweet tea as we were “on the job.”

Dining Duo One chose typical Mexican fare, including a fajita, a chalupa, and a taco.

Dining Duo Two found an unusual-sounding item on the menu and ordered a Fajita Baked Potato: a large baked potato with all the sizzling toppings of a fajita poured over it. The flavors in the green peppers, onions, and slices of zucchini created an unbelievably delicious entree. Oh boy, have they come up with a winner!

We had warm churros for dessert and went home pleasantly full, making our plans for our next visit. Gallo Loco has our vote for the most authentic Mexican restaurant in the area. And you might be a little bit “Loco” if you don’t try it!

Gallo Loco is open daily from 11 a.m.– 9 p.m. on Sunday, till 9:30 Monday-Thursday and till 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Please email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

