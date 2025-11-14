I am celebrating the season with the University of Tennessee Alumni and Vol fans today, Friday, November 14, 4-5 p.m., as we kick off Homecoming with one of the finest Tennessee traditions there is to offer: UTK Homecoming Parade – University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Relive those glory days with floats from different organizations all over campus, starting at Fraternity Park, through Circle Park, and down to Neyland Stadium.

Get a glimpse of a week of hard work and show off your school pride before a nostalgic gameday on Saturday!

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.