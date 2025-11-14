November. The leaves are turning a beautiful shade of red, orange, and yellow. Pumpkins, corn shocks, and colorful mums are decorating porches and yards. There is a definite chill in the air. What could be more logical than having lunch at a restaurant called “Harvest”?

Located at 5200 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, the Dining Duo easily found the restaurant. There was no waiting to be seated or to have our orders taken. The appetizer chosen was the deviled eggs, and they were phenomenal!

Duo One stepped out of the comfort zone and blindly ordered the chicken salad board. Yes, it was on a board: a generous helping of delicious chicken salad, marinated tomatoes, a crispy slaw, lettuce leaves for wrapping, and toasted crostini. It was all delicious, and after getting the hang of forming the lettuce wraps, very enjoyable.

Duo Two chose the turkey club sandwich and fries. Honestly, that sandwich was at least six inches tall when it arrived at our table! Figuring out how to eat it was almost as much fun as watching DD One try to form a lettuce wrap.

Harvest is renowned for its seasonal menu, which features a focus on local ingredients. It is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.- 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out-of-the-way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Please email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

