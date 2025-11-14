Zoo Knoxville’s red panda cubs, Mr. Darcy and Dr. Wallace, got to experience their very first snowfall this week. The curious pair explored their habitat, enjoyed a snack, and even had a short nap in the snow flurries.

Red pandas are perfectly built for cold weather. Native to the temperate mountain forests of the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China, they thrive in snowy conditions and cooler climates. In fact, East Tennessee’s weather closely mirrors its natural habitat, making snowy days a treat rather than a challenge.

At Zoo Knoxville, all animals have choice and control over their environments. Every habitat includes access to heated indoor areas, giving animals the freedom to decide whether to stay cozy inside or venture out into the snow. When guests spot animals outdoors on chilly days it’s because they chose to be there.

Mr. Darcy and Dr. Wallace were born on June 3, 2025, to first-time parents Sisu (age 4) and Doofah (age 7). Their birth marked Zoo Knoxville’s first red panda cubs in nearly five years and the first time in over a decade that cubs have been raised by their mother on exhibit. Since then, the brothers have been thriving, exploring, climbing, and delighting guests as they grow.

Zoo Knoxville is a national leader in red panda conservation, with over 115 red panda cubs born since 1978 — more than any other zoo in North America.

Zoo Knoxville's mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

