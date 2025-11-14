A $7.7 million grant to Legacy Parks Foundation from the Tennessee Heritage Conservation Trust Fund (HCTF) will allow for a significant expansion and new connection at Seven Islands State Birding Park. The announcement came November 13, 2025, from Legacy Parks and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

The HCTF grant will fund the construction of a 400-foot, ADA fully accessible pedestrian bridge spanning the French Broad River, fulfilling a 40-year vision to provide access to the park from both sides of the river. This long-envisioned expansion will connect the park to surrounding communities while expanding habitat for multiple species. Legacy Parks will manage construction of the bridge.

This new bridge will connect to new parkland being donated to the state by Pete Claussen and Legacy Parks. The 90-acre Claussen property includes 9,000 feet of shoreline, three houses, an island and a nesting bald eagle with a second nest under construction.

With the latest land donation, Seven Islands State Birding Park now encompasses 562-acres with over 11 miles of trails, 8.7 miles of protected shoreline, two boat launches, historic structures and more than 220 bird species.

“The park expansion will result in the protection of critical habitat in and on both sides of the French Broad River as well as creating dramatically greater opportunities for the public to enjoy a very special place. Without the strong support of the state of Tennessee, this opportunity would have been lost,” Pete Claussen said.

Claussen and his wife, Linda, are local philanthropists who previously donated land for Seven Islands State Birding Park. Claussen also donated former railroad land to Legacy Parks to establish a pedestrian/ bike trail from Chapman Highway to Ijams Nature Center.

Legacy Parks will donate three recently purchased islands bordering the park, completing the protection of all islands associated with the state park. All totaled, the newly acquired properties add 146 acres and 22,000 feet of protected shoreline to the park.

“This project represents exactly what Legacy Parks strives to do — connect people to nature,” said Carol Evans, executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation. “The bridge will not only expand access to Seven Islands State Birding Park but also protect critical habitats and enhance recreation opportunities for generations to come.”

The ecological significance of the newly protected lands and surrounding landscape is nationally recognized. This section of the French Broad River is among the most biologically diverse in the region – home to more than 40 species of fish and over 200 varieties of birds. Bringing the land under state park management ensures the continued health of an extraordinary ecosystem and protects natural and cultural resources.

“This generous gift from the Claussen family is more than a donation of land — it’s a lasting investment in Tennessee’s natural heritage,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for TDEC. “Their vision and commitment will allow generations of Tennesseans to connect with nature, experience the joy of birding, and explore the beauty of the French Broad River valley. The partnership with the Legacy Parks Foundations will bring this vision to life.”

Named Tennessee State Park of the Year in 2023, Seven Islands was also recognized with the Excellence in Visitor Experience Award in 2024 for its ongoing commitment to conservation and community engagement.

Construction of the new bridge and conveyance of the properties is planned to begin in 2026.

Sarah Rump from Legacy Parks provided some of the information and all of the quotes for this report.

Notes & Quotes

Urban Hikes Guide by Ron Shrieves and Mac Post has been updated and will be introduced with a special book signing and launch party at the Outdoor Knoxville Adventure Center, 900 Volunteer Landing Lane, Knoxville, on Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 5:30-7 p.m. Enjoy tasty snacks, refreshing sips and great conversation with fellow hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Authors Ron and Mac will share stories from their favorite trails and sign books on site, with copies available for purchase.

Campbell Station Skate will be open November 22 to January 3 at Farragut Mayor Ralph McGil Plaza, adjacent to Campbell Station Inn. Info: 865-218-3376. Bring family and friends to experience our synthetic ice-skating rink, surrounded by a dazzling display of holiday lights, in the heart of town. Purchase tickets online.

Bees: Great Smoky Mountains National Park is home to 302 native bee species, according to Discover Life in America (DLIA). See what DLIA is doing to support the bee population and contribute if you can. Info here.

Nature Journaling Workshop: Thursday, November 20, 6 p.m., Ijams Nature Center. Cost $15. Info: 865-577-4717. Become a more intentional observer, connecting with the natural world in new ways while learning helpful techniques to translate those discoveries onto paper. All materials provided. Register online.

Quote: “Pete Claussen has done so much, but really not for the recognition or accolades. Really much of what he’s done, nobody even knows about.” – Carol Evans, executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation, speaking on a video as Claussen was honored as East Tennessean of the Year by the East Tennessee Historical Society.

