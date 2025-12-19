I’m braving the cold for an hour or two to get some grocery shopping done while putting money in your friends’ and neighbors’ pockets at the Winter Farmers Market on Saturday, December 20, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Market Square.

Nourish Knoxville makes an effort to have every vendor come from a hundred-mile radius of Knoxville, meaning that the food isn’t just fresh, it’s contributing to local soil and wallets. In addition to general groceries, artisan crafts, and maker products, other items will also be available!

For more information, see Winter Farmers Market – Market Square .

