Traveling down almost any main road in America, you will find an incredible number of eating establishments. You have got little burgers, double burgers, and monster burgers. You have fried, broasted, and barbecue chicken or tacos, nachos, and Petros.

But then, like a beacon in the night, you see Kobe’s Japanese Grill, a delicious change from the ordinary, located at 6947 Maynardville Hwy. in Halls, TN.

The Dining Duo found themselves at Kobe’s and are very glad we did.

Duo One had hibachi steak and vegetables while Duo Two chose teriyaki chicken. Both had the house salad, which was one of the freshest we have enjoyed in a long time. Egg rolls came to the table piping hot and wonderful.

The portions served at Kobe’s are very generous, and the menu prices are reasonable. They have a vegetarian menu as well as a kids’ menu.

Kobes opens daily at 11 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. or later.

