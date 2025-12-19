On Wednesday, Dec. 17, Philadelphia-based premium deli meat and cheese company Dietz & Watson, in conjunction with Food City, delivered over a ton of premium deli meats and sausages to the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, along with a $2,250 check. It’s all part of an annual program run by Dietz & Watson and Food City called Families Helping Families.

Families Helping Families ran in stores this fall, with Dietz & Watson donating up to $ 0.10 per pound of deli meats and cheeses purchased at all Food City service delis

For the past eight years, the Dietz & Watson Families Helping Families program has resulted in donations of well over half a million dollars in cash and product to local charities and food banks near retail partners around the country.

Betsi James is the special events manager for the Food City Knoxville division.

