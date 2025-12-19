French and Italian relations are a complex mix of deep cultural ties, but combining two of their favorites, Boursin cheese and Gnocchi in a recipe is a winning combination.
Boursin cheese, created in 1957 by François Boursin, is a celebrated example of innovative French cheese-making. The creamy spread made from fresh cheese, herbs, and garlic is one of the first flavored cheeses to become popular.
Gnocchi, Italian dumplings, have a history dating back to ancient civilizations, first made by Romans and Greeks using flour and water. Today, gnocchi is a global favorite, showcasing culinary evolution from peasant food to gourmet delight.
This recipe combines the two into an easy, delicious, one-pot meal.
Boursin Gnocchi Bake
Ingredients
- 1 22 oz. jar of Rao’s Marinara Sauce
- 1 block Garlic & Fine Herb Boursin cheese
- 1 16 oz. package cherry tomatoes
- ¼ cup basil pesto
- ½ tsp salt
- Drizzle of Olive Oil
- 1 lb. package gnocchi
- Italian seasoning grinder to taste or 1 tsp oregano
- Fresh chopped basil for garnish
Directions: Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Pour marinara sauce into a 10-inch baking dish or use a Dutch oven.
- Add Boursin cheese, cherry tomatoes (if large, cut in half before adding), salt, and basil pesto. Drizzle with olive oil.
- Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and stir.
- Add gnocchi and mix well. Return to the oven for an additional 15 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and season with Italian seasoning grinder or oregano.
- Top with fresh chopped basil. Enjoy!
Dishing It Out will be a place where Aneisa Rolen shares favorite recipes that require minimal preparation, limited culinary knowledge, yet provide maximum flavor, designed for the hesitant cook who loves good food but isn’t particularly a culinary enthusiast. The recipes provided will accompany the videos, making cooking accessible even to the most reluctant chefs.
