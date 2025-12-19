French and Italian relations are a complex mix of deep cultural ties, but combining two of their favorites, Boursin cheese and Gnocchi in a recipe is a winning combination.

Boursin cheese, created in 1957 by François Boursin, is a celebrated example of innovative French cheese-making. The creamy spread made from fresh cheese, herbs, and garlic is one of the first flavored cheeses to become popular.

Gnocchi, Italian dumplings, have a history dating back to ancient civilizations, first made by Romans and Greeks using flour and water. Today, gnocchi is a global favorite, showcasing culinary evolution from peasant food to gourmet delight.

This recipe combines the two into an easy, delicious, one-pot meal.

Boursin Gnocchi Bake

Ingredients

1 22 oz. jar of Rao’s Marinara Sauce

1 block Garlic & Fine Herb Boursin cheese

1 16 oz. package cherry tomatoes

¼ cup basil pesto

½ tsp salt

Drizzle of Olive Oil

1 lb. package gnocchi

Italian seasoning grinder to taste or 1 tsp oregano

Fresh chopped basil for garnish

Directions: Preheat oven to 400°F.

Pour marinara sauce into a 10-inch baking dish or use a Dutch oven. Add Boursin cheese, cherry tomatoes (if large, cut in half before adding), salt, and basil pesto. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and stir. Add gnocchi and mix well. Return to the oven for an additional 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and season with Italian seasoning grinder or oregano. Top with fresh chopped basil. Enjoy!

Ingredients available at: Food City.

Dishing It Out will be a place where Aneisa Rolen shares favorite recipes that require minimal preparation, limited culinary knowledge, yet provide maximum flavor, designed for the hesitant cook who loves good food but isn’t particularly a culinary enthusiast. The recipes provided will accompany the videos, making cooking accessible even to the most reluctant chefs.

Comments may be sent to dishingitoutktt@gmail.com, and follow Aneisa on Instagram for more recipe ideas @ aneisarolen.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.