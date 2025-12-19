As the holiday season approaches, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is inviting the community to help give shelter pets something truly special, a cozy home for the holidays. Through our short-term Holiday Foster Program, families can welcome a dog or cat into their home from December 23 or 24 through December 26, providing love, comfort, and care during one of the year’s most meaningful times.

All supplies are provided, making it easy for fosters to focus on what matters most: giving an animal a peaceful holiday break from the shelter environment. These short stays make a big difference for pets, reducing stress and allowing them to experience the warmth of a home, sometimes for the first time.

Holiday fostering also has a powerful impact behind the scenes. With pets safely placed in foster homes, shelter staff can spend valuable time with their own families during the holidays, knowing the animals are cared for and loved.

For many foster families, the experience becomes deeply rewarding. Winter Ford, a dedicated foster, shared, “It has enriched our lives so much. We have been fostering for the Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, since September of 2024. In that time, we have fostered 45 dogs… Being a small part of their journey to a new life means so much to my family… You receive so much love back in return.”

Our Holiday Foster Program is supported by our dedicated team, including our new Foster and Volunteer Coordinator, Brianna Tate. “Fostering allows shelter pets to have a safe and loving place to go before they find their forever home. A lot of pets are withdrawn and reserved in the shelter, but come out of their shells in a home environment. We are a small shelter and having pets out in foster helps us increase our impact on the community and save more lives. We cannot grow without our fosters!”

Those interested in fostering this holiday season can complete the foster application. Approved fosters or past applicants who are ready to help are encouraged to email foster@humanesocietytennessee.org to get connected. A few days can make a lifetime of difference.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

