With our recent cold spell, my heart turns to cold-weather fun. Most would long for warmer climates, but my love for cold, particularly snowy environments, comes to life. The play and photography options are challenging and abundant.

Aspen trees in Colorado snow are a great subject. White-on-white, with interesting patterns in the bark, makes them stand out. Last year, we stopped near Crested Butte to shoot an aspen grove across the valley. Robin spied this beautiful fox looking up at us, seeming to be enjoying the relative warmth of some winter sunshine. I enjoyed her cooperation in posing for me, a small surprise in a big scene.

Here is the same image cropped in for a closer view.

