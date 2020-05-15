Knox parks open for passive use

Knox County parks are open for passive use – but playgrounds, splash pads and restrooms remain closed.

Kayak rental by RiverSports is open at The Cove at Concord Park – Monday-Saturday, 10-7 and Sundays 12- 6. And RiverSports has extended hours at its main store on Sutherland Avenue for one-on-one shopping or curbside pick-up. You can rent bikes and boats there, M-F, 10-7; Saturday, 10-6; Sunday, 12-6.

In response to our request, Knox County clarified the current policy: The Cove was never closed except for the restrooms and playground, said Mike Donila. Community parks like Powell Station and Clayton in Halls are open right now for passive use, i.e. walking, picnicking, but not the playground or restrooms.

“I’m not sure when playgrounds and bathrooms will reopen. Definitely not under phase one,” said Donila. Click for plan: COVID Reopen Corrected Chart

Second Saturday concerts: Knox County has moved the June concerts until September at The Cove and New Harvest Park. Concerts are currently set for July and August. Bands are under contract, but the schedule may change.

Gibbs playground Netting installed at Karns Karns Sportspark

Karns SportsPark: New nets are going up and will come in handy once folks can host baseball and softball tournaments again. Knox County has installed batting cages at the park.

Gibbs Park playground surface finished.

New Harvest Park Farmers Market is 3-6 p.m. every Thursday.

Ijams Nature Center has reopened partially. Details here.

Zoo Knoxville will open Monday, June 18, for outdoor, passive activity. Admission will be limited and other rules apply. Details here.

Museum of Appalachia has reopened its ground to visitors from 9-5. The restaurant offers curbside service and the dining room is open from 11-2 with restrictions. Info here or at 865-484-7680.

Virtual Scavenger Hunt underway. Celebrate May with a social media-based scavenger hunt through Knoxville. Details here: Smart Trips and I BIKE KNX

Knoxville Parks and Rec: Now accepting applications for its 2020 Challenge Grant Program, which offers grants up to $2,500 to nonprofit projects associated with public parks or recreation facilities located within city limits. Deadline to apply is Friday, June 26. Application is here.

Urban tree planting: The state is accepting proposals from local governments, private non-profit organizations and educational institutions for a cost-share program for tree planting on public property, rights-of-way and private non-profit land. Funds cover half the cost of trees and shipping, contracted planting, mulch, tree-watering bags, tree labels, and acknowledgement signs. Proposals must be submitted electronically by 4:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, June 1, 2020. Info here.