Project GRAD promotes two

Project GRAD Knoxville has promoted two leaders with long tenure. Executive Director Vrondelia Chandler said both “exemplify excellence, creativity and a proven ability to achieve results.”
Tanisha Fitzgerald Baker has been named as program and analytics director. A former teacher with Knox County Schools, Baker has held several positions since joining GRAD including math coach, data manager and college/career access team leader. She has led development of several professional presentations created by the program. She holds degrees from both Florida A&M University (actuarial science) and the University of Tennessee (education). Baker completed the Consortium of Social Enterprise Effectiveness class of 2018 and is a member of Leadership Knoxville’s Class of 2020.
Terreka Holloway Smith will become the college/career access team leader at Austin-East Magnet High School. In her tenure with GRAD, Smith has served as a high school college/career access coach and scholarship coordinator, student and family support campus manager, site supervisor for social work interns assigned to GRAD, and most recently as GRAD’s first college/career access coach for K-8. She is a licensed school social worker and a family counselor, holding degrees from the University of Tennessee (social work), Tusculum College (organizational training and education) and Lincoln Memorial University (education specialist administration and supervision). Smith is also the parent of a Project GRAD Knoxville scholarship recipient.
Project GRAD Knoxville, established 2001, is a nationally recognized K-16 education program known for helping to improve high school completion and postsecondary degree attainment among students from disadvantaged circumstances. Project GRAD Knoxville is supported by the Knox Education Foundation.