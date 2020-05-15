Congratulations, graduates

Food City is always there for schools and kids. Whether it’s School Bucks or Cool Schools, we’re there. And we were there Thursday (5/14) for seniors at Hardin Valley Academy, our neighbor on Hardin Valley Road.

Seniors, wearing their caps and gowns, parked at Food City and spread out on the sidewalk between the store and the school. Parents and friends drove by, honking and cheering their special graduates.

This year’s senior class was short-changed, but hopefully today’s effort made what would have been HVA graduation day a bit memorable.

Great news! Food City is continuing to expand its GoCart curbside pick-up service. We recently added 10 new service locations, including four in Knox County.

The service is convenient and simple to use. Customers select their purchases on-line, the order is filled by a professional shopper and loaded into their vehicle when they arrive at the store. Payment can be made on-line or at the time of pick-up. Food City charges a service fee of $4.99, regardless of the order size.

Customers can visit Food City’s website to create an account or log into their existing foodcity.com account. Once they select the nearest GoCart store as their home store, they can shop from thousands of items, including weekly specials or search departments to add items to their cart.

New locations in Knox County:

Food City #655, 7510 Asheville Highway, East Knox County

Food City #678, 5801 Western Avenue, West Knoxville

Food City #682, 7608 Mountain Grove Drive, South Knox County

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.