I was honored to be in Powell on January 7, 2025, with others from Food City and many from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. We met to remember Deputy Tucker Blakely and to unveil a sign naming the bridge over Beaver Creek on Brickyard Road in his memory.

Tucker grew up in Powell, graduated from Powell High School (Class of 2012) and his first job was at the Powell Food City.

Deputy Blakely, 29, was shot in the line of duty on October 2, 2023, and succumbed to his injuries. It was his last day on patrol with his Echo-19 team. He had been chosen as a K-9 handler, which was his dream, and his K-9 was placed with him on September 29, 2023.

Here are the remarks from Sheriff Tom Spangler:

“Tucker began his career in our corrections division and later attended the Law Enforcement Academy, graduating in November 2021. He likely was at the most exciting time in his career, as he had been accepted into the K-9 handlers program and was on his last shift with his partners before beginning that training. …

“Tucker Blakely’s death was the result of answering a domestic call in West Knox County, where he was shot in the line of duty and succumbed to the injuries sustained on October 2, 2023. His death, untimely and incredibly tragic, is a reminder of the dangers of working in law enforcement. The unknown of each call: there is no such thing as a routine call or routine traffic stop. This line of work takes a special commitment and dedication for men and women to ultimately choose a career where they know they could die in service to their community.

“Tucker knew the dangers just as he knew the risk of joining and serving in the United States Army, which he did proudly. Tucker knew the danger and yet chose this career path anyway. On behalf of our entire blue family at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, we are grateful for his service and sacrifice and are honored to walk alongside his family as our own.

“Thank you to everyone who had a hand in making this memorial a reality.”

Survivors include his wife, Katarina Blakely, and their then-5-year-old son, Hendrik Blakely. Many family members and friends attended this week’s memorial.

Save the Date: The Irwin/ Food City Bass Tournament will be Saturday, April 26, 2025. Big prizes. Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.

Collections for Project Help are underway at Food City stores through February 4, 2025.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.