Mark your calendar and get ready to step into spring at the 2025 House & Garden Show – the largest annual fundraiser for Dogwood Arts. This year’s show promises to be bigger and better than ever. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener, a DIY enthusiast or simply looking for help on your next home project – the House & Garden Show has something for everyone.

The 47-year tradition will run February 7-9, 2025, at the Knoxville Convention Center. Open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. -4 p.m. Purchase tickets here.

Attendees can look forward to an exciting lineup of expert speakers on the How-To Stage [presented by Patterson’s Appliances], hundreds of top vendors showcasing products and services for your home and garden, and a curated collection of handmade goods in the Maker Market. Plus, with over 10,000 square feet of beautifully designed Grand Gardens, the event is a must-see for anyone ready to escape winter and start planning for another blooming East Tennessee spring!

The best part? Everything you need is under one roof at the Knoxville Convention Center. Skip the hassle of driving all over town to gather quotes for your next home or garden project – here, you can access exclusive show discounts and connect face-to-face with industry experts, all in one convenient location. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to find expert solutions, support local businesses, and get inspired for the season ahead.

The registration deadline to be included in the Show Program is Friday, January 17. We are in the process of making final adjustments to the Show Floor, register online ASAP to reserve your spot. There are over 150 businesses already registered – don’t be the only one not in the room!

