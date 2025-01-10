Knox County Master Gardeners (KCMG) is offering a free event on Monday, January 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the University of Tennessee Eastern Region Extension Office at 1801 Downtown W. Blvd. to provide information on garden hand tools.

Presenter Marsha Lehman will provide information from her many years as a master gardener on the types of tools, uses, care and best tools for projects.

KCMG, a Tennessee non-profit 501(c)(3), is a University of Tennessee Extension program with more than 200 active members who perform volunteer activities in Knox County.

Nancy Howell, is president of the Chapman Highway Garden Club and occasional spokesperson for Knox County Master Gardeners.